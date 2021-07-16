Tucker (Photo: Danny Clinch)

TANYA TUCKER has cancelled three concerts due to an emergency hip fracture surgery. Cancelled shows include a festival appearance TODAY (7/16) at COUNTRY THUNDER WISCONSIN, a festival appearance TOMORROW (7/17) at LAKE SUPERIOR BIG TOP CHAUTAUQUA and a "Bring My Flowers Now Tour" stop in HINTON, OK on SATURDAY, JULY 31st, which has been rescheduled for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th.

TUCKER shared the news on INSTAGRAM last night (7/15), writing, "My hip has been giving me hell for a while now, and the docs discovered a hip fracture. I had to have surgery right away. The operation went well and I’m on track for a speedy recovery. I’ll be at home healing for a few weeks, but can’t wait to get back out and see you as soon as I can ... A bad hip can’t keep me down!"

