AIMP Atlanta Chapter Steering Committee

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) held their AIMP ATLANTA Chapter kickoff event at the new 4U RECORDING studio in ATLANTA on THURSDAY (7/15). The effort to establish an ATLANTA Chapter of the AIMP is being led by Co-Founder, Pres., and Managing Director of MADE IN MEMPHIS ENTERTAINMENT (MIME), TONY D. ALEXANDER, who runs its MIME Publishing Group and Beatroot Music companies from ATLANTA via the new 4U RECORDING studio and offices. ALEXANDER and MIME Co-Founder & CEO DAVID PORTER, a SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME inductee for his work at STAX RECORDS, including writing "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Coming" for SAM & DAVE, were on hand for the event as well.

