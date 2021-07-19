Biz Markie (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Influential HARLEM-born rap icon BIZ MARKIE (MARCEL THEO HALL), passed away after battling complications from diabetes at the age of 57 in a BALTIMORE hospital with his wife, TARA HALL, and family by his side.

Known variously as the the Human Orchestra or the Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop for his bombastic style and beatboxing skills, BIZ MARKIE came to prominence in the late '80s as part of the JUICE CREW, which included legendary MCs like BIG DADDY KANE and KOOK G RAP, along with DJ/producer MARLEY MARL.

BIZ MARKIE's debut album on the COLD CHILLIN' label distributed by WARNER BROS, 1988’s "Goin’ Off," featured classic cuts like “The Vapors,” “Nobody Beats The Biz” and “This Is Something For The Radio.” MARKIE experienced crossover success a year later with his megahit “Just A Friend” from his sophomore album, "The Biz Never Sleeps." His third album, "I Need A Haircut," found Biz and the label getting sued due to uncleared samples on the project, a momentous event in rap history.

In addition to his music career, MARKIE made numerous appearances in TV and film, most notably as a rapping alien in “Men in Black II” in 2002, and on the children’s television show “Yo Gabba Gabba.” He also appeared on “In Living Color” in 1994, was an announcer on the animated series “Crank Yankers” and voiced roles on “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Adventure Time.” More recently, he appeared in the popular TV series “Empire” and “Black-ish” as himself. He was currently in production on the film “Chaaw,” which is set for release in MAY 2022.

Several weeks ago, the legendary rapper’s death was prematurely and erroneously reported. BIG DADDY KANE revealed that BIZ was indeed in ill health, but was still battling and needed your prayers. His family then revealed the rapper was indeed in hospice care at the time.

MARKIE was first hospitalized in APRIL 2020 with complications from Type 2 diabetes. He also spent time in a rehab center after having suffered a stroke from going into a diabetic coma.

