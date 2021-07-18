Britney Fights Back (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS took to INSTAGRAM to say the conservatorship which put her father in charge of her life and career “killed my dreams.“

In a profanity-laced post, the 39-year-old pop star lashed out at JAMIE, her dad, at her sister JAMIE LYNN, and at internet critics. She also came down on trolls who leave comments on videos of herself doing dance routines in her home that she often posts on INSTAGRAM.

BRITNEY also insisted that she won’t perform live again as long as her dad continues to control her.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think ????????? ??!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years," she wrote SATURDAY night..

“No I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit!!!!”

She also wrote about her sister JAMIE LYNN, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!.

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope, and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

“I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time!!!! And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f–k yourself ???? !!!!!

“I’m gonna go read a mother f–king fairy tale now!!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f–king book ?? !!!!!”

