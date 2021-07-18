Theresa Velasquez

LIVE NATION executive THERESA VELASQUEZ, 36, was identified in the collapse of the 12-story condominium in SURFSIDE, FL, that killed at least 97 other people.

VELASQUEZ's body was recovered on JULY 8th. She had flown into MIAMIi to visit her parents at the condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

LIVE NATION issued the following statement: “THERESA was an impassioned leader at LIVE NATION, who elevated every project she was part of, at the same time breaking down barriers for women, and the LGBTQIA+ community, We will always remember and honor the impact she made, and will miss her dearly.”

The bodies of JULIO and ANGELA VELASQUEZ were recovered and identified earlier.





