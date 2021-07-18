Several Ex KSJO & KOME Rock Jocks Inducted

The 2021 inductees for the BAY AREA RADIO HALL OF FAME (BARHOF) were announced on SATURDAY, JULY 17th and included several ex KOME/SAN JOSE and KSJO/SAN JOSE alums and BAY AREA rockers, including morning hosts LAMONT & TONELLI (KSJO/SAN JOSE and currently KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO), PAUL "LOBSTER" WELLS (KSJO/SAN JOSE, KOME/SAN JOSE, KRQR/SAN FRANCISCO and KSAN/SAN FRANCISCO), and DANA JANG (KSJO/SAN JOSE, KOME/SAN JOSE, KUFX/SAN JOSE, and KBAY/KEZR in SAN JOSE).

In addition, former KOME/SAN JOSE and KRQR/SAN JOSE air talent PETER B. COLLINS was inducted along with former 2014 ROCK RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee KOME/SAN JOSE, which was inducted into the BARHOF in the "Legendary Station" category for its many years (1971 to 1998) rocking the BAY AREA.

Check out the video presentation of the event HERE.

LAMONT & TONELLI

PAUL "LOBSTER" WELLS

DANA JANG

KOME/SAN JOSE

« see more Net News