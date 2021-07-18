The happy couple (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BMLG RECORDS Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK on her engagement to JOE GOUDREAU.

She posted the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (7/18), writing, “I think KYLIE GOUDREAU has a nice 💍 to it.”

Prior to joining BMLG in 2020, DEMBEK was an Account Coord. at GIRLILLA MARKETING in NASHVILLE, and also worked as a Brand Ambassador for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP in BOSTON.

