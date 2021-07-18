-
John Carter Cash And Ana Cristina Cash Welcome Their Second Child Together
July 19, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to producer/musician JOHN CARTER CASH and his wife, artist ANA CRISTINA CASH, who welcomed their second child together, son JAMES KRISTOFFER CASH, on FRIDAY morning (7/16). He is named after CARTER CASH’s grandfather, EZRA JAMES CARTER, and Country music legend KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, a close friend of CARTER CASH’s father, JOHNNY CASH.
Baby JAMES joins three-year-old sister GRACE JUNE CASH. CARTER CASH has three other children from two previous marriages.