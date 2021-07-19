Bones (Photo: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

National radio and television personality BOBBY BONES wed CAITLIN PARKER on SATURDAY evening (7/17) in an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their NASHVILLE home. PEOPLE.com shares the first photos and details here.

DAN + SHAY performed the couple’s first dance at the tented reception, the JESSE AND THE RIPPERS version of THE BEACH BOYS’ "Forever" from “Full House.” RASCAL FLATTS’ GARY LEVOX sang “Bless The Broken Road” and “Fast Cars And Freedom,” while RONNIE DUNN sang “Neon Moon,” a “BROOKS & DUNN classic, “as a light-up moon was lowered from the ceiling as a surprise for the newlyweds,” PEOPLE reports. Other guests at the wedding included Country artists DIERKS BENTLEY, JAKE OWEN and CHUCK WICKS, and radio personality CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD.

“String quartet VIVA LA STRINGS played while floating in BONES and PARKER’s pool during the cocktail hour,” PEOPLE reports. Appetizers were “passed on marble trays in the shape of BONES and PARKER’s home states, ARKANSAS and OKLAHOMA.”

As for the wedding itself “After the groomsmen — including retired tennis pro ANDY RODDICK — walked in to ‘The Office’ theme song, the couple's two dogs, STANLEY and ELLER, also made their way down the aisle in bow ties and pearls,” according to PEOPLE. PARKER’s bridesmaids included “The BOBBY BONES Show’s” AMY BROWN, as well as ABBY SMYERS, wife of DAN + SHAY’s DAN SMYERS. The couple wrote their own vows.

The night concluded with a SONIC DRIVE-IN pop-up serving onion rings, hot chicken sliders and drinks.

Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker in Intimate At-Home Ceremony: See the Wedding Photos https://t.co/2gDMKcoUSP — People (@people) July 18, 2021

