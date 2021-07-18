Pearlman (Photo: Facebook)

JOSH PEARLMAN rises from Dir./National Prommotions and Experiences to VP/Promotions and Experiences at AUDACY. He shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “New title, same great team. Excited for where we’re headed.”

PEARLMAN’s previous radio jobs include ENTERCOM/SAN FRANCISCO Mgr./Digital Marketing (where his duties included Promotion and Social Media Dir. for Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME) and Dir./Promotions for then Country KBWF (95.7 THE WOLF). He previously was Promotion Coord. for SAN FRANCISCO stations KNBR, KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) and KFOG, and also worked at KJEE/SANTA BARBARA.

