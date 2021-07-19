Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Lil Nas X Holds Top Spot; Olivia 'Good' Runner Up; Sheeran Top 5; Duncan Top 15; The Kid Laroi/Bieber Top 20

* LIL NAS X holds the top spot at Top 40 for a 2nd week with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and scores a dual format chart topper

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is now in the runner-up spot with "good 4 u," up 3*-2* and +890 spins

* She continues to have two of the top five as "deja vu" holds at 4* but is up a strong 1335 spins

* ED SHEERAN hits the top 5 in just his fourth week on the chart with "Bad Habits," up 7*-5* at +1697 spins

* DUNCAN LAURENCE enters the top 15 with "Arcade," up 16*-15* and +467 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER surge into the top 20, soaring 38*-20* with "Stay," up 3867 spins

* DUA LIPA is up 1537 spins and climbs 25*-22* with "Love Again"

* The top debut belongs to POST MALONE at 29* with "Motley Crew," up 1690 spins

* BILLIE EILISH enters at 35* with "NDA," up 992 spins

* MAROON 5 debuts at 37* with "Lost" at +582 spins

* KANE BROWN X BLACKBEAR enter at 38* with "Memory" - up 820 spins

* NIC D comes aboard at 40* with "Fine Apple" at +172 spins

Rhythmic: Lil Nas X Scores Dual #1; Roddy Ricch Top 5; T-Pain & Kehlani Top 10; Doja Cat Top 15; Post Malone, Wale/Chris Brown, Migos Top 20

* COLUMBIA scores back to back chart toppers as LIL NAS X goes 3*-1* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" and is +502 spins - and is also #1 Top 40

* RODDY RICCH is top 5 with "Late At Night," up 7*-5* and +772 spins

* T-PAIN x KEHLANI go top 10 with "I Like Dat," up 13*-10* and +514 spins

* DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND vault almost all the way to the top 10, up 16*-11* with "You Right" and is +420 spins

* POST MALONE is top 20 in his 2nd week, up 36*-18* with "Motley Crew," and is +1265 spins

* WALE is top 20 in his third week "Angles," featuring CHRIS BROWN, climbing 26*-19* and +356 spins

* MIGOS go top 20 with "Straightenin," up 21*-20* and +87 spins

* YUNG BLEU, featuring CHRIS BROWN and 2 CHAINZ go top 25 with "Baddest," up 29*-25* and +302 spins

* ED SHEERAN lands the top debut at 36* with "Bad Habits" - up 209 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR enters at 38* with "WUSYANAME," up 313 spins

Urban: Giveon Takes Top Spot; Polo G Top 3; Khaled "Every" Top 5; J. Cole/21 Savage Top 10; H.E.R./Chris Brown, BIA Top 15; Megan Top 20

* GIVEON is the new #1 at Urban with "Heartbreak Anniversary," having now topped the Rhythmic and Urban charts

* POLO G hits the top 3 with "Rapstar," rising 5*-3* and is +731 spins

* DJ KHALED goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and is +547 spins

* J. COLE has another top 10 with "m y . l i f e," featuring 21 SAVAGE, motoring 12*-9* and is up 255 spins

* H.E.R. enters the top 15 with "Come Through," featuring CHRIS BROWN, leaping 16*-12* and is up 305 spins

* BIA also goes top 15, up 18*-13* with "Whole Lotta Money," at +595 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION hits the top 20, up 21*-18* with "Thot Sh*t," at +439 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO surges 28*-21* with "Wockesha," and are +755 spins

* WIZKID vaults 32*-24* and into the top 25 with "Essence" at +586 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ is the top debut at 32* with "Wasting Time," featuring DRAKE - up 864 spins

* LIL TJAY, POLO G, and FIVIO FOREIGN debut at 40* with "Headshot"

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Remains #1; The Kid Laroi Runner Up; Sheeran Nearing Top 5; Olivia Rodrigo 'good' Top 10

* DUA LIPA retains the top spot with "Levitating"

* THE KID LAROI is in the runner up as "Without You" goes 3*-2* and is +269 spins

* ED SHEERAN is closing in on the top 5, moving 8*-6* and "Bad Habits" is +785 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO surges into the top 10, up 17*-10* with "good 4 u," and is up 961 spins

* BTS hits the top 15 with "Butter," moving 19*-15*

* ELLE KING & MIANDA LAMBERT go top 20 with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna...), moving 22*-19* at +209 spins

* BIG RED MACHINE surges 25*-20* with "Renegades," featuring TAYLOR SWIFT, up another 802 spins and now top 20

* MAROON 5 vaults 37*-26* with "Lost," up 557 spins

* AMERICAN AUTHORS score the top debut at 34* with "Nice And Easy," featuring MARK MCGRATH - up 140 spins

* VERONIKA debuts at 39* with "Homesick"

Active Rock: Five Finger Death Punch Hold #1 Spot; Mammoth WVH Top 5; Royal Blood Top 10; Chevelle, Pretty Reckless, Atreyu Top 15

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH top the chart with "Darkness Settles In" for a 4th straight week

* MAMMOTH WVH are top 5 with "Don't Back Down," up 6*-5* and is +157 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD hit the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Typhoons," and is +105 spins

* CHEVELLE go top 15 with "Mars Simula," leaping 17*-13* and up 101 spins

* PRETTY RECKLESS hit the top 15 with "Only Love Can Save Me Now," rising 18*-14* and are +122 spins

* ATREYU is top 15 as well with "Warrior," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, moving 16*-15*

* POP EVIL go top 20, leaping 24*-20* with "Survivor," at +143 spins

* SONS OF SILVER debut at 38* with "Rude Awakenings"

* LILITH CZAR enters at 40* with "Anarchy"

Alternative: Weezer New Chart Topper; Modest Mouse Top 5; Twenty One Pilots Top 10; Bastille Top 20

* WEEZER takes over the top spot, rising 3*-1* with "All My Favorite Songs"

* MODEST MOUSE enter the top 5 with "We Are Between," up 7*-5* and are +130 spins

* A week after going top 5, GIRL IN RED are up in spins at 6* with "Serotonin"

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS surge into the top 10, rising 11*-7* with "Saturday" - up 323 spins

* BASTILLE go top 20 with "Distorted Light Beam," moving 24*-19" and +231 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 40*-25* with "Wrecked," up 326 spins

* BILLIE EILISH enters at 31* with "NDA," up 391 spins

* MARIAS comes aboard at 36* with "Hush" at +325 spins

* MILKY CHANCE debuts at 39* with "Colorado," up 93 spins

Triple A: Counting Crows #1; Lorde Top 3; Leon Bridges Top 5; Vance Joy Top 10

* COUNTING CROWS take over the top spot with "Elevator Boots," rising 2*-1*

* LORDE is top 3 with "Solar Power," up 4*-3* and +53 spins

* LEON BRIDGES hit the top 5 with "Motorbike," moving 6*-5*

* VANCE JOY goes top 10 with "Missing Piece," up 12*-10* and +59 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS surge 16*-11* with "Making A Fire," at +100 spins

* JON BATISTE goes top 20, up 26*-19* with "Freedom at +58 spins

