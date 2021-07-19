Nugget

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA has hired SAM "NUGGET" DABABNEH for nights. Look for NUGGET to hit the air on AUGUST 2nd. NUGGET succeeds RAPH, who has been voice tracking nights since NOVEMBER 2020.

NUGGET joins from mornings at RADIO 1/DUBAI. The DETROIT native has hosted mornings at KTFM/SAN ANTONIO and WHBQ/MEMPHIS. NUGGET started in radio at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT.

WIOQ PD BRANDON "BUSTER" SATTERFIELD commented, "NUGGET’s personality is incredibly charismatic and we’re certain he’ll bring a level of excitement to nights on Q102. Not only will his show round out an already stacked lineup in our daily programming, but the market will embrace NUGGET’s humor every weeknight."

NUGGET added, "Q102 is legendary, and I can’t wait to join the team. I’m ready to show PHILLY what I got. Working with BUSTER is exciting and I’m sure we’re going to make some noise. Big thank you to iHEARTMEDIA for giving me this opportunity."

