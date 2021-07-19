McKenzie

iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI has promoted AE MARK MCKENZIE to Sales Manager, reporting to recently-named SVP/Sales TONY YIP. MCKENZIE, who joined the cluster three years ago after over 20 years at the crosstown COX MEDIA GROUP stations, will oversee sales for Hip Hop WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT), Classic Hip Hop WMIB-HD3-W288DD (PK'S THROWBACK 105.5), and News WXBN (BIN 880).

“Since joining iHEARTMEDIA, Mark has led our team in multiple capacities,” said Market President SHARI GONZALEZ. “It is wonderful to make it official. As Sales Manager, I am confident that MARK will take this brand and team to new heights.”

“I am truly honored to join the amazing leadership team of iHEARTMEDIA Miami,” said MCKENZIE. “The opportunity to lead our group of top-tier talent, coupled with our powerhouse portfolio of brands at iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI is incredible. As SOUTH FLORIDA continues to evolve as the multicultural hub of global economics and entertainment, iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI is committed to being the largest connection to our valued clients and diverse community of listeners.”

