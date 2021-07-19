AM Going Dark, FM To Continue

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS is shutting down the AM signal of Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS on AUGUST 2nd after closing on the sale of some of the land under the station's AM transmitter and tower array in WHITESTOWN, IN. The programming will continue on the two FM translators, W228CX and W298BB, and online, fed by WIBC-HD2. EMMIS had the site rezoned for mixed-use commercial/residential use over a year ago and listed the 70-acre site; several acres have been sold or are under contract, with some sites remaining on the market.

“As long-time owners of 1070, we are working diligently on finding the next great use for the signal,” said Chairman JEFF SMULYAN. “We were offered a wonderful opportunity to monetize the property and felt it was our obligation to explore that. Ultimately, it made the most sense.”

The AM signal was formerly the longtime home of News-Talk WIBC before that station moved to FM in 2007 and THE FAN was launched.

« see more Net News