Coming to Nashville

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) will stage its annual “Party For A Cause” in NASHVILLE for the first time this year. Set for TUESDAY, AUGUST 24th at ASCEND AMPHITHEATER, the event will be hosted by SIRIUSXM’s STORME WARREN and feature performances from LEE BRICE, BRETT ELDREDGE, MICKEY GUYTON, SAM HUNT, OLD DOMINION (with special guests), TENILLE TOWNES, TRISHA YEARWOOD and more to be announced. Event proceeds benefit the ACADEMY’s philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available to ACM professional members TOMORROW (7/20) at 10a (CT) at TICKETMASTER, with a general on-sale starting WEDNESDAY, JULY 21st at 10a. ACM members will be emailed a pre-sale code. “Party For A Cause” will be held the evening before the “14th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS” event at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM (NET NEWS 7/15).

“ACM LIFTING LIVES is thrilled to be back and celebrating ‘Party For A Cause’ with a historic debut in NASHVILLE,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “ACM LIFTING LIVES has worked tirelessly this year in finding innovative ways to raise funds virtually for the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund – successfully distributing more than $3.5 million to members of the Country music community in need. While we are proud of the aid we have been able to provide, we are excited to rock NASHVILLE and to once again lift lives with the power of music. ‘Party For A Cause’ is a terrific celebration of live music and charitable giving, and we look forward to bringing it to MUSIC CITY for the first time while welcoming back all our fans.”





