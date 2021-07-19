New partnership

OAK VIEW GROUP (OVG), has inked a long-term partnership with TICKETMASTER for them to provide ticketing technology for six of OAK VIEW GROUP’s arenas, NEW YORK’s UBS ARENA, SEATTLE’S CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA, AUSTIN’S MOODY CENTER, COACHELLA VALLEY ARENA IN PALM DESERT, CALIF., SAVANNAH ARENA, and CO-OP LIVE in MANCHESTER, ENGLAND.

“OVG is setting a new standard for arenas with world-class hospitality and state-of-the-art technology. Their portfolio boasts some of the most modern and progressive new venues in the world,” said TICKETMASTER President MARK YOVICH. “Through our leading-edge ticketing technology, TICKETMASTER will help OVG deliver premium fan experiences for sports fanatics and music lovers.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with OVG at UBS Arena and continue to support our long-time partners, the ISLANDERS, as they return to Long Island and welcome fans to a beautiful, custom-built facility,” said TICKETMASTER NORTH AMERICA Managing Director MARLA OSTROFF. “And, we are very much looking forward to seeing the puck drop at the first home game for the SEATTLE KRAKEN [NHL] as they take to the ice in the world’s most sustainable arena"

“TICKETMASTER is the best ticketing system in the world, and we’re pleased to offer their industry-leading technology across all of our world-class venues,” said OAK VIEW GROUP CEO Tim Leiweke. “We know what a strong partner TICKETMASTER is when it comes to bringing that premium ticketing experience to fans, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring the biggest artists and sporting events as we return to live.”

