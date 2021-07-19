Lipson

REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted KEVIN LIPSON to EVP/Global Commerce And Digital Strategy. REPUBLIC EVP/GM JIM ROPPO made the announcement today (7/19). LIPSON had been EVP/Commerce, Streaming And Digital Strategy since 2018 and he's a 25-year veteran of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.

ROPPO commented, "Under KEVIN’s leadership, the REPUBLIC Commerce and Digital Strategy ‘Stream Team’ have set the gold standard for the music industry. His creativity, competitive spirit and extensive relationships, help our artists achieve the highest levels of success. It’s a privilege to announce his well-deserved promotion."

LIPSON added, "I want our artists to feel unconditionally supported as they hopefully affect the world in a positive way. Our roster is extremely diverse, not only in sound and genre, but also in message and in thought. We’re here to amplify that. MONTE, AVERY and JIM have inspired a will to never give up. They’ve empowered us with the opportunity and belief to compete at the highest level in an environment where we feel fulfilled. It’s really an honor to be a part of REPUBLIC’s legacy."

