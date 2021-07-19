Aldean (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN, who landed the #1 song on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week with “Blame It On You.”

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP President JON LOBA, SVP JOJAMIE HAHR and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN, Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG, and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

ALDEAN shared his thoughts regarding his latest #1 via TWITTER, writing, “Thank you for taking #BlameItOnYou to #1 this week. This one feels especially sweet [because] it was written by two guys that have been with me for over 20 years. It’s our 25th #1 together, but the first they have written that I sang on to get there. Thanks to everybody who had a part in it.”





