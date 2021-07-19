Consent Decrees

The FCC has reached Consent Decrees with three more radio licensees to resolve online political file violations.

GREELEY BROADCASTING CORPORATION (Regional Mexican KRYE (TIGRE RADIO)/BEULAH, CO), KOFI, INC. (Oldies-News-Talk KOFI-A and Classic Rock KZMN (THE MONSTER 103.9)/KALISPELL, MT and Country KOLK (94.3 THE LAKE)/LAKESIDE, MT), and WAYNE RADIO WORKS LLC (Country KTCH/EMERSON, NE) have settled their cases by agreeing to create and implement compliance plans; no fines were imposed under the agreements.

