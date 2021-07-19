Every Pint Purchased Will Help The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE has announced a collaboration between the “JOSH INNES SHOW” in the mornings and YAZOO BREWING COMPANY for the JOSH INNES SHOW “Dog Daze” Pale Ale, where now through LABOR DAY, for every pint purchased at the YAZOO BREWING COMPANY TAPROOM, YAZOO will donate $1 to the OLD FRIENDS SENIOR DOG SANCTUARY in MOUNT JULIET, TN.

WNRQ PD JONATHAN SHUFORD said, “Rock listeners love beer and dogs. Our new morning show host, JOSH INNES, is a huge advocate for what OLD FRIENDS SENIOR DOG SANCTUARY represents. We are ecstatic to partner with a great brand like YAZOO to raise awareness and funds for them. Now let’s drink!”

The OLD FRIENDS SENIOR DOG SANCTUARY is a Forever Foster home, generally housing approximately 120 senior dogs and others in temporary and Forever Foster homes. For more information and details on the "Dog Daze Pale Ale", check out the station's website.

« see more Net News