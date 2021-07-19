Donation

CHRISTMAS BRICK FOUNDATION is donating noncommercial KMUR/BULLHEAD CITY, AZ to ADVANCE MINISTRIES, INC. (NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL).

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were GENESIS MULTIMEDIA GROUP, LLC (WZKO-A/FORT MYERS, FL, reduced power due to lightning damage) and THE PUBLIC BROADCASTING FOUNDATION OF NORTHWEST OHIO (WGLE/LIMA, OH, reduced power due to technical problems).

Requesting Silent STAs were NOALMARK BROADCASTING CORPORATION (K296FY/EL DORADO, AR, parts repurposed for a new translator) and THE POWER FOUNDATION (WWQZ/BAPTIST VILLAGE, MA, loss of internet service).

And DEBRA G. BAKER has closed on the transfer of Gospel WYTH-A/MADISON, GA to AGAPE LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $7,000 cash and a $20,000 letter of contribution.

