Josie Cothran Promoted To AVP of DBC

DICK BROADCASTING has promoted JOSIE COTHRAN to Asst. VP/Programming of its 19 radio stations. She's been with the company for 19 years, and will continue to be the APD/midday host of Top 40 WKZL (107.5 KZL)/WINSTON-SALEM, NC and midday host at Alternative WKZQ (96-1 KZQ)/MYRTLE BEACH, SC.

DICK BROADCASTING's VP/Programming JASON GOODMAN said, “While these are unprecedented times, we continue to do some of our best radio. Our company is in a unique position in the industry and we rely on our people to continue to deliver engaging programming with financial success. JOSIE was already contributing to this success, and now I am happy to present her with the new title and a new contract."

COTHRAN added, "It's such an honor to continue to grow with DICK BROADCASTING after almost two decades. JASON GOODMAN and I have made a great team over the years and I cannot wait to continue that energy as his Assistant to the VP/Programming for DBC!"





« see more Net News