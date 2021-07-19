Foster (L), Pasick (R)

NASHVILLE-based BROWN SELLERS BROWN (BSB) MANAGEMENT has added industry veterans GWEN FOSTER and MAURISA PASICK to its in-house staff, effective immediately. FOSTER takes the position of Dir./West Coast Promotion and Marketing while PASICK serves as Dir./East Coast Promotion and Marketing, both newly-created positions.

“PAUL [BROWN], JASON [SELLERS] and I are so excited to add GWEN and MAURISA to the BSB MANAGEMENT family," said BSB's BENNY BROWN. "Both their passion and experience are great additions to our team, and a great support for our artists and our other brands." In addition to their management company, SELLERS and the BROWNS are also the principals in Country label QUARTZ HILL RECORDS, launched last year (NET NEWS 7/16/20). The management company's roster includes QUARTZ HILL artists JOE NICHOLS, NATE BARNES and BEN GALLAHER.

FOSTER is a 25-plus-year industry veteran who most recently served as Dir./West and Southwest Promotion for AARON WATSON's BIG LABEL RECORDS. Prior positions include Dir. Midwest Promotion for THIRTY TIGERS and West Coast Promotion for I.R.S/CAPITOL RECORDS, AVERAGE JOE RECORDS and TREEHOUSE RECORDS, as well as an extensive radio background. She will be based in PHOENIX. Congratulate FOSTER here.

“I couldn’t be more excited about working with BENNY BROWN, JASON SELLERS, PAUL BROWN and the outstanding artists at BSB MANAGEMENT," said FOSTER. "Opportunities like this don’t come along every day, and I feel very blessed to be collaborating with the on-fire QUARTZ HILL RECORDS promotion team."

PASICK joins the BSB roster with more than 15 years of promotion executive experience, including CURB RECORDS, and more than 10 years as Dir./Northeast Promotion for NEW REVOLUTION ENTERTAINMENT, More recently, she was National Dir. Promotion for RISER HOUSE RECORDS, followed by a stint working with MOUNTAIN ROAD RECORDS. She will be based in NASHVILLE. Congratulate PASICK here.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to join a company with the reputation these guys have, and the music - oh my GOD - the music is good! So excited to jump right in,” said PASICK.

« see more Net News