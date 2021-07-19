New Radio Products & Updated Website

Sound Agency TM STUDIOS, recently purchased by DAVE BETHELL, GREG CLANCY, and CHRIS “UK” STEVENS, has launched a new line-up of products and a newly revamped website. The launch includes the new TM NEXT updating jingle service, TM PRODUCTION MUSIC for spot and promo production, and TM COMMERCIAL, a bank of retail jingles for stations to sell to local advertisers.

CLANCY said, “We’ve been incredibly busy since we took over the business. We’ve spent the last eight months hyper-focused on what radio really needs right now. We feel this new line-up of products addresses how we can help stations thrive in the current environment, while bringing amazing new sounds and new technology to the industry. The new TM is not your father’s jingle company.”

BETHELL added, “The audio quality of the TM NEXT jingle service is without peer, and what you get with the updates is incredibly useful and easy to apply. TM NEXT is also extremely flexible. Our job is not to impose our sound on programmers. We’d rather listen to these pros and help create the sound they are envisioning.”





