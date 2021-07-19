Little Snoopers

SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s syndicated Country personalities WILHITE AND WALL (DARREN WILHITE and TIM WALL) have a cool new side gig as the head writers on the just launched YOUTUBE animated children’s series, “Little Snoopers.” The two-time COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Broadcast Personality of the Year winners tell ALL ACCESS the show is about “four kids and their pets who solve neighborhood mysteries.” It’s targeted to children ages 4-7.

The first episode just launched last week. Watch it here.





« see more Net News