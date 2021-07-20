Sales Conference

SKYVIEW NETWORKS is holding its 2022 Upfront Sales Conference this week, emphasizing the economic recovery and the value of network radio to advertisers.

The first day of the annual event featured NIELSEN VP/Audio Insights JON MILLER presenting highlights from his company's latest Audio Consumer Sentiment Survey, showing AM/FM listening recovering as more people return to commuting by car; JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS; SUZY'S Founder/CEO MATT BRITTON, looking at pandemic-driven changes in consumer behavior and pent-up spending power; SKYVIEW VP/Syndication and Content Development RICO COLINDRES on advertiser authenticity in reaching Latino and African American audiences; SKYVIEW Pres./COO STEVE JONES emphasizing the company's strength and post-pandemic growth plans; and SKYVIEW EVP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO, highlighting the rebound in network sales and optimism about 2022's numbers.

