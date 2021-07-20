Das, Hunke

BMI makes two key promotions within the company’s Distribution, Publisher Relations & Administration Services department. SHOUVIK DAS has been elevated to SVP/Distribution, Publisher Relations & Administrative Services, and MISHA HUNKE was promoted to VP/Administration & Publisher Relations.

“SHOUVIK and MISHA consistently go above and beyond to serve our songwriters, composers and music publishers,” said EVP/Distribution, Publisher Relations, and Administration Services ALISON SMITH. “In the past year alone, they’ve overseen multiple initiatives including processing nearly two trillion performances, launching phase one of Songview and the early distribution of royalty payments to BMI’s affiliates during the first two quarters of the pandemic.” Smith added, “This new reporting structure will help the department function even more seamlessly, and I look forward to working with Shouvik and Misha in their new roles and seeing the team thrive under their leadership.”

