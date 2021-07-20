Esser

COX COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO PATRICK J. ESSER will retire effective DECEMBER 31, 2021 after leading the company for 15 years. ESSER will be succeeded by EVP/Chief Sales and Marketing Officer MARK GREATREX who will be named President.

"We are extremely thankful to PAT ESSER for his leadership at COX COMMUNICATIONS," said COX ENTERPRISES Pres./CEO ALEX TAYLOR. "He has grown the business consistently over the years. Even more meaningfully, he has done it in the right way — by treating people well and making a positive impact in our communities. PAT is an extraordinary leader."

"I've always been fascinated by the cable business and have been fortunate to find a special family-owned company that lives its values," said ESSER. "I'm grateful for the tremendous opportunities I've been given at COX and the numerous mentors and committed peers that have helped me along this unbelievable ride of a lifetime."

Greatrex

"I am honored to be leading this very special company with a celebrated history, and an exciting future full of optimism and great momentum," said GREATREX. "We have a winning strategy and I look forward to amplifying the incredible values of the Cox family and the mission to improve the lives of the next generation."

"MARK is going to be a great leader for the next chapter in COX COMMUNICATIONS' evolution," TAYLOR said. "He is a wonderful executive and person. I have confidence he will continue to grow the business and will continue our commitment to making the company an exemplary corporate citizen."

ESSER added, "COX COMMUNICATIONS is in exceptionally good hands. MARK is a strong and visionary leader who will sustain and amplify the momentum he's helped to achieve in the industry. His energy, creativity and sharp strategic sensibilities will drive continued innovation, excellence and passion for our customers. I wish him the best as he moves into his new role."

« see more Net News