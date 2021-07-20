Set For October 30th

The eighth annual iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL will take place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th at FRANK ERWIN CENTER in AUSTIN. The 2021 lineup includes BLAKE SHELTON, TOBY KEITH, LITTLE BIG TOWN, JAKE OWEN, LEE BRICE, CARLY PEARCE, COLE SWINDELL and CHASE RICE. The event will once again be hosted by iHEARTMEDIA's BOBBY BONES.

“The IHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL is one of Country music’s most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting,” said iHEARTCOUNTRY EVP/Programming ROD PHILLIPS. “Live music is back, and we can’t wait to return to the FRANK ERWIN CENTER with this iconic lineup.”

LIVEXLIVE will exclusively stream the main stage celebration for fans globally on livexlive.com, and iHEARTMEDIA’s more than 150 Country stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com.

CAPITAL ONE cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning TUESDAY, JULY 27th from 10a (CT) through THURSDAY, JULY 29th at 10a (CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found here.

