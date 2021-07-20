Farm Aid 2021

FARM AID will return in-person this year, and has been set for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th at XFINITY THEATER in HARTFORD, CT, after taking place virtually last year. The festival celebrates family farmers, and festivalgoers will be able to experience homegrown food, skill-shares from a homegrown village and more.

The festival lineup includes FARM AID Board Members WILLIE NELSON and family, JOHN MELLENCAMP, NEIL YOUNG, MARGO PRICE, DAVE MATTHEWS and TIM REYNOLDS. Also on the bill are: STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS, NATHANIEL RATELIFF and THE NIGHT SWEATS, BETTYE LaVETTE, JAMEY JOHNSON, LUKAS NELSON and PROMISE OF THE REAL, ALLISON RUSSELL, PARTICLE KID and IAN MELLENCAMP.

“The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other ... I’m so glad that music is bringing us all back together at FARM AID 2021 to celebrate family farmers," said FARM AID Pres. and founder WILLIE NELSON. "When we combine music, family farmers and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase starting TOMORROW (7/21), and the public sale will begin on FRIDAY (7/23) at 9a (CT). For pricing and more information, visit LiveNation.com.

