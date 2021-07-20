Debuts Today

Television personality JILLIAN HAMILTON has launched a new podcast, "CHEATING: WHEN LOVE LIES," for PODCASTONE. On each episode, HAMILTON will narrate a fictional story of infidelity based on real life events, then will host a roundtable discussion.

HAMILTON said, “I hope that with CHEATING: WHEN LOVE LIES, listeners find a place where we can talk about affairs in an effort to understand them and not solely to judge them. I’m thrilled to be at PODCASTONE, the leader in the podcast space.”

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY added, "JILLIAN thoughtfully tackles a topic that has crossed everyone’s minds in one way or another. The stories are fascinating, interesting and provide great perspective for people that might help with their own lives and relationships and entertain them at the same time. It’s an intriguing program and Jillian will bring another element of storytelling to the PODCASTONE network.”

