Now Available In Canada

CIRCLE NETWORK will now be offered via streaming partners SAMSUNG TV PLUS, ROKU and LG CHANNEL PLUS to their Canadian affiliates. The network's Country music and lifestyle programming is already available in the U.S.

“This expansion signals CIRCLE’s successful, initial launch in the U.S. markets and a growing demand for our offerings," said CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER. "Since our launch in 2020, we have curated over 25 original series that allow viewers to get to know their favorite artists on a deeper level. There are millions of Country fans around, the world and we currently reach 153 million of them every month through our streaming partners. We look forward to continuing to expand our reach to better serve them."

For the Canadian markets, CIRCLE can be found on ROKU channel 241, SAMSUNG TV PLUS on channel 1082, and LG CHANNEL PLUS on channel 278. In the U.S., CIRCLE is available on PEACOCK, VIZIO SMARTCAST, XUMO and STIRR, in addition to its broadcast distribution via GRAY TV. For more schedule and program details, visit circleallaccess.com.

