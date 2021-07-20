Green

SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS has named BRAIN GREEN its new GSM effective AUGUST 16th. He replaces TONY SEVERINO, who decided to step down from the managerial role and serve the station as an account executive.

WTTS President/GM BRAD HOLTZ said, "BRIAN is the right leader at the right time for SARKES TARZIAN. His proven track record of success over the past two decades will serve WTTS well as the station has never been positioned stronger."

GREEN said, "I have been familiar with the SARKES TARZIAN family for a number of years and am very happy to now become a part of it."

A native of MONON, IN, GREEN joins WTTS following roles as VP/GM and as GSM for SAGA COMMUNICATION's six-station cluster in CHAMPAIGN, IL. Before that, he was GSM for RENDA BROADCASTING's radio group in FT. MYERS-NAPLES, FL. GREEN began his radio career with SCHURZ COMMUNICATIONS in LAFAYETTE, IN.





