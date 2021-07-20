Adds Translator

3G BROADCASTING News-Talk WADK-A/NEWPORT, RI has added an FM translator simulcast via W266DI/NEWPORT (101.1 FM).

Pres./CEO BONNIE GOMES said that the translator "will enhance the sound of the station and substantially increase our audience. We are also diligently working to roll out new and exciting programming! 3G BROADCASTING continues to be dedicated to our role as a credible, real-time community resource and the voice of Greater NEWPORT and far beyond. This new addition aids in taking our group to the next level of service!”

