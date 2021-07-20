Sales Deal In Several Territories

CROOKED MEDIA has reached agreement for ACAST to represent its podcasts for advertising and sponsorship sales in CANADA, the UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, and NEW ZEALAND.

“We've been able to build great relationships with advertisers through our honest and sometimes ridiculous host read spots, with many of those sponsors with us since we founded the company.” said CROOKED MEDIA VP/Commercial Marketing and Creative Strategy JOEL FOWLER. “We're thrilled to be working with ACAST, who have such a great foothold on the audio space around the world, to bring CROOKED to more partners.”

“CROOKED’s renowned programming has built a name for itself amongst listeners from around the world,” said ACAST SVP/Content SUSIE WARHURST. “There’s tremendous, untapped potential for US publishers and indie shows to monetize their global podcast inventory, and it comes down to choosing the right podcasting partner. At ACAST we see a huge demand and opportunity for international buyers to harness premium, valuable US podcast content with cross-market audiences -- driving clear returns for local and global brands alike.”

