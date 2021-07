Lamberd

ADAM LAMBERD takes over as PD for STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP KIOK (94.9 THE WOLF)/TRI CITIES, WA, and will continue co-hosting "ADAM & JEN In The Morning" with JEN LITTLE.

He succeeds JAMES TYLER, who is now PD at RADIO FM MEDIA Rock KQWB (Q105.1)/FARGO, ND. LAMBERD joined KIOK in 2014 after working down the hall for STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KEGX (EAGLE 106.5)/TRI CITIES.

