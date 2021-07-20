Wide Open Music Publishing

WIDE OPEN MUSIC PUBLISHING VP/GM VICTORIA GOODVIN has made three additions to the WIDE OPEN MUSIC team. Singer/songwriters JOE HAYDEL and MARTIN McDANIEL are joining the publishing roster, which already includes CHRIS BANDI, GEORGE BIRGE, MADDIE LARKIN, JOHN MARLIN and TIM OWENS. JESSIE PITTS joins the company in the role of Catalog Mgr./Creative Asst.

“We’re adding three rock stars to our already incredible team,” said GOODVIN. “JOE and MARTIN are both extremely hardworking and talented writers, artists and musicians. I met MARTIN through my very first internship, so this is a full circle moment getting to work together all these years later. I’m looking forward to watching both of their careers take off.”

HAYDEL writes songs inspired by late '90s Alternative Rock, with a self-titled debut EP that was released in 2019. He landed his first outside cut in this past APRIL with "Even Now" for CHASE BRYANT.

McDANIEL began his career playing in a local house band on NASHVILLE's Lower BROADWAY, and then began writing and producing his own music. He landed on SPOTIFY's "New Boots" playlist with his song, "Loving Me Lonely."

PITTS joins the team with more than seven years in the industry in the LOS ANGELES, NASHVILLE and ATLANTA markets, as well as debuting as an artist as a top 12 finalist on NBC's "The Voice" in 2015. She interned with THE RECORDING ACADEMY as well as WIDE OPEN MUSIC MANAGEMENT prior to graduating from NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY with a degree in business administration with a concentration in music business this past spring.

