How About 10 More?

Broadcaster and music tastemaker NIC HARCOURT will celebrate his 10th anniversary at CAL STATE UNIVERSITY Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5-FM)/LOS ANGELES with a special edition of the morning show THIS FRIDAY, JULY 23rd.

The special edition show, “A Decade of HARCOURT,” will feature some of his favorite songs of the last decade and live tracks from sessions with artists over the years — including performances by LANA DEL REY, BRITTANY HOWARD, GARY CLARK JR., THE CHURCH, MICHAEL KIWANUKA, RODRIGO Y GABRIELA and FANTASTIC NEGRITO. The anniversary special will 7-11a PDT during “The NIC HARCOURT Morning Show with JET.”

HARCOURT said, “I have been beyond fortunate to spend my mornings with radio listeners for the past 30- plus years, the last 10 at 88.5. It’s an absolute privilege to be invited into listeners’ homes, offices, cars and lives.

Show producer and co-host JET said, “He’s not only been an incredible on-air co-host, but an invaluable mentor and friend. I always find myself in awe of his storied career and have to pinch myself to remember I’m not dreaming. I’m really on the air, in one of the largest markets in the world, with one of my idols … Wow!”

GM PATRICK OSBURN “Throughout my career and at various stations, NIC HARCOURT is one of the few DJs media folks ask for by name.”

PD MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR said, “We are blessed to have NIC. He’s a passionate industry veteran with vast musical knowledge and programming insight that is invaluable to 88.5.”





« see more Net News