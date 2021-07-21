Podcast Thriller

AUDIO UP MEDIA and IHEARTMEDIA are partnering with prodcer LEE METZGER to adapt a STEPHEN KING short story in podcast form. "STRAWBERRY SPRING," based on a story in the anthology "NIGHT SHIFT," stars actors GARRETT HEDLUND, MILO VENTIMIGLIA, HERIZEN F. GAURDIOLA, SYDNEY SWEENEY, KEN MARINO, AL MADRIGAL, and BREC BASSINGER and will debut this SUMMER with eight episodes.

AUDIO UP MEDIA Founder/CEO JARED GUTSTADT said that he and METZGER had been looking for a project to produce together and when METZGER mentioned KING's story, "I knew immediately it was a winner. AUDIO UP prides itself on continually raising the bar within audio entertainment, from working with top HOLLYWOOD actors to script creation, all the way to how we approach sound design and music composition. We hope this will be a breakout podcast this fall. I am so beyond excited for STEPHEN KING fans to experience his work in the AUDIO UP podcast universe."

“Having the opportunity to take this classic story thriller written by the most recognized horror author of all time, STEPHEN KING, and turn it into a scripted podcast for listeners is pretty special,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “And partnering with AUDIO UP is the perfect way to do it, given their unique ability to tell complex, great stories in this medium.”

METZGER added, “As a lifelong fan of STEPHEN KING, I couldn’t be more excited to work with JARED, AUDIO UP, and iHEART MEDIA to bring this story to life. I couldn’t ask for a better project for my first scripted podcast.”

