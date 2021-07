Cooper

MAUREEN "GET MO VO" COOPER's voiceover and branding voice talents have added another client, SUN BROADCASTING News-Talk WFSX/FORT MYERS-NAPLES, FL.

HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP exclusively represents COOPER's voiceover and station imaging; reach them at hoss@hossmgmt.com or (646) 300-0037.

