New Look

WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC has unveiled a rebrand complete with a new logo and website.

WCPM Co-Heads ALEC SHARPE and PAT WEAVER led the revamp, with the logo and website serving as central pieces in the reinvigoration of the brand. Drawing creative inspiration from parent company WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC , the new logo pays homage to the publisher's signature gold "crown" monogram.

SHARPE said, “We’re thrilled for the bright future ahead for WCPM and the opportunity to better serve our clients through unmatched service and a much-improved music search experience. With a new look and feel and the support of WARNER CHAPPELL’s SVP/Creative Services ASHLEY WINTON, along with Co-Chairs GUY MOOT and CARIANNE MARSHALL, this is the start of a dynamic new era in our evolution.”

Concurrently, WCPM has expanded its global leadership bench – appointing JULIA SASSI as its new Head of WCPM FRANCE. In addition, SINÉAD HARTMANN has been named VP/Licensing & Music Creative, based in L.A.

WEAVER added, “It’s an exciting time to be with WCPM as we expand our custom music services, grow our production music catalog, and kick off the first projects in our new recording facilities. We’ve greatly expanded our music talent pool over the past year and are thrilled to have fresh leadership perspectives from Julia and Sinéad. We’re looking forward to this next chapter.”

