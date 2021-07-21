More Speakers

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced several new speakers for this year's conference, AUGUST 3-6 in NASHVILLE.

Additions to the speaker list include:

HOLDING DOWN THE FORT & THE FILIPINO AMERICAN WOMAN PROJECT's JEN AMOS and BEYOND THE DOLLAR's SARAH KI-CAIN on "Using Microphones to Shatter the Bamboo Ceiling: How Hearing Asian Voices Can Flip the Narrative Around Being Asian."

MAYZIE MEDIAs AHYIANA ANGEL and IDEA TO LAUNCH's CARLA WILMARIS with "Money Moves: Women and Ownership in Podcasting."

FUTURI MEDIA's DANIEL ANSTANDIG, JEFF COLE, and JACK DANIELS' SVEND JANSEN with "What Content Marketers Can Learn From JACK DANIELS' Branded Podcast."

CROOKED MEDIA's GIANCARLO BIZZARO, THE ATHLETIC's NICK FREEMAN, and ADOPTER MEDIA's GLENN RUBENSTEIN with "Authentic Voices Lead to Impactful Brand Partnerships."

AS FOR ME AND MY HOUSE's JORDAN and MILENA CICOTTI, LIFE WITH THE LINDSEYS' CORNELIUS LINDSEY, and PROMPT US' CHAD MASTERS on "Getting Personal… with God."

RELAY GM's STEPHEN HACKETT and CRIME WRITERS ON.../PARTNERS IN CRIME MEDIA's REBECCA LAVOIE on "Monetizing Your Independent Podcast."

DIARY OF A MAD BLACK MAN's BLAKE JOHNSON on "Why Building a Table is Worth the Labor." HBO/HBOMAX's BECKY RHO with "The Rise of TV/Film Companion Podcasts."

UTA's OREN ROSENBAUM and STITCHER's SARAH VAN MOSEL on "Podcast Leadership: The Future from Every Angle."

NEON HUM's CATHERINE SAINT LOUIS and STEPHANIE SERRANO with "So You Wanna Be A Podcast Editor?"

Virtual presentation speakers added this week include:

MEDIA CREEK, INC.'s MATT KELLOGG and SPARK MEDIA's MISTY PHILLIP with "The Christian Podcast -- 21st Century Evangelism."

ACAST's MATT MACDONALD on "The Podcast Industry's Power Grab, Here's How Creators Can Win Out.

Find out more and register here.

