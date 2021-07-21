DeVette (Photo: Big Yellow Dog Music)

NASHVILLE-based BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC has signed producer/songwriter ZARNI DeVETTE. DeVETTE claimed the #1 spot on iTUNES' All Genre/Country charts with her song, "Somebody Does,” which was recorded by MONUMENT RECORDS duo TIGIRLILY and produced by SHANE McANALLY earlier this year.

"From the first time we met ZARNI, we knew she was a force,” said BIG YELLOW DOG Senior Creative Dir. LAUREN FUNK. "She impressed us with not only her raw talent but her incredible work ethic. We are so excited to come alongside her in this next step in her career.”

Originally from SOUTH AFRICA, DeVETTE’s music is a reflection of the roots she’s planted in NASHVILLE, and the cities she’s called home along the way, including AUSTIN, SEATTLE and BOSTON. Her songs have been featured on television shows including CBS' "THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN", NBC’s "Good Girls", ABC’s "Mistresses" and "WWE Monday Night Raw".

