Johnny Dare Is Back In Action

AUDACY Active Rock KQRC (98.9 THE ROCK)/KANSAS CITY's longtime morning man JOHNNY DARE from "THE JOHNNY DARE MORNING SHOW" returned to the air on WEDNESDAY, JULY 21st after a stay in the hospital. DARE had been experiencing pain due to issues discovered with his pancreas.

KQRC PD BOB EDWARDS recently posted on FACEBOOK, "After a little extra sleep, DARE is expected to rejoin his morning show WEDNESDAY with details about his ordeal. He's now at home and can't wait to get back on the air."

EDWARDS also said that DARE, who has been rocking KANSAS CITY in mornings since 1993, has been thankful for the outpouring of listener support and good words from fans.

For more details and photos check out "THE JOHNNY DARE MORNING SHOW" FACEBOOK page here.

