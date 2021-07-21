Sold

SCREEN DOOR BROADCASTING, LLC is selling K235BK/TULSA, OK to BROKEN ARROW CATHOLIC RADIO, INC. for $350,000. The primary station is low power FM KPIM-LP/BROKEN ARROW, OK.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were STU-COMM, INC. (W276BZ/RICHMOND, VA, temporary antenna mounting on pole while tower is replaced) and FAMILY STATIONS, INC.(KFRS/SOLEDAD, CA, educed power due to transmitter issues).

Requesting Silent STAs were CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (WWCK-A and W297CG/FLINT, MI, transmitter failure); KPHP RADIO, INC. (K248DD/PORTLAND, OR, looking for buyer); and ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK (KQUE-F/BAY CITY, TX, repairs on transmission line).

HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. filed for an extension of its Silent STA for recently-acquired KXOI/CRANE, TX while the new owner restores operations.

WPBV-FM, INC. has closed on the assignment of WPBV-LP/PALM BEACH, FL to COASTAL FREQUENCIES INC. for $10,000 (value of assets).

CALVARY RADIO NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WMJC/RICHLAND, MI and W247AM/KALAMAZOO, MI to WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN MEDIA MINISTRIES (STRONG TOWER RADIO) for $150,000.

And EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian KNOF (PRAISELIVE)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL back to former owner PRAISE LIVE for $1.225 million.

