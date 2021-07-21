Marquez

ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP has transferred KANSAS CITY-based MIDWEST Regional Promotion Mgr. NICK MARQUEZ to NEW YORK as NORTHEAST Regional Promotion Mgr.

MARQUEZ steps in to succeed MARIA GARCIA, who heads to mtheory to join their marketing department. You can reach GARCIA at maria@mtheory.com.

A statement from ELEKTRA Pres. MIKE EASTERLIN and EVP/Promotion GREG DORFMAN says, "We wish MARIA the best of luck on her new adventure and couldn’t be happier for NICK on this well-deserved opportunity."

