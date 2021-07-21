Podcast Spenders

MAGELLAN AI's list of the top 15 spenders on podcast advertising for JUNE is led once again by BETTERHELP, with NBCUNIVERSAL in second place and ZIPRECUITER in third. On the "movers & shakers" list of companies which have increased their spending on podcast advertising, HEWLETT-PACKARD, PAYPAL, and BMW topped the list.



The rankings for top spenders:



1. BETTERHELP

2. NBCUNIVERSAL

3 ZIPRECRUITER

4. HELLOFRESH

5. EXPRESSVPN

6. GEICO

7. AMAZON

8. STAMPS.COM

9. PROGRESSIVE

10. MOLSON COORS

11. HEWLETT-PACKARD

12. CAPITAL ONE

13. SIMPLISAFE

14. SQUARESPACE

15. MANSCAPED



Top "movers & shakers":



1. HEWLETT-PACKARD

2. PAYPAL

3. BMW

4. BANK OF AMERICA

5. GOOGLE

6. GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

7. WINE.COM

8. DISCOVERY

9. CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY

10. LITERATI

11. PERNOD RICHARD

12. YELLOWBRICK.CO

13. NOVARTIS

14. MADE IN COOKWARE

15. TWO NINE SPORTS



Read more from MAGELLAN AI here.

« see more Net News