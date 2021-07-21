-
Magellan AI Top 15 Podcast Advertiser List For June Topped Again By BetterHelp
July 21, 2021 at 11:37 AM (PT)
MAGELLAN AI's list of the top 15 spenders on podcast advertising for JUNE is led once again by BETTERHELP, with NBCUNIVERSAL in second place and ZIPRECUITER in third. On the "movers & shakers" list of companies which have increased their spending on podcast advertising, HEWLETT-PACKARD, PAYPAL, and BMW topped the list.
The rankings for top spenders:
1. BETTERHELP
2. NBCUNIVERSAL
3 ZIPRECRUITER
4. HELLOFRESH
5. EXPRESSVPN
6. GEICO
7. AMAZON
8. STAMPS.COM
9. PROGRESSIVE
10. MOLSON COORS
11. HEWLETT-PACKARD
12. CAPITAL ONE
13. SIMPLISAFE
14. SQUARESPACE
15. MANSCAPED
Top "movers & shakers":
1. HEWLETT-PACKARD
2. PAYPAL
3. BMW
4. BANK OF AMERICA
5. GOOGLE
6. GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
7. WINE.COM
8. DISCOVERY
9. CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
10. LITERATI
11. PERNOD RICHARD
12. YELLOWBRICK.CO
13. NOVARTIS
14. MADE IN COOKWARE
15. TWO NINE SPORTS
