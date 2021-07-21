Amy Winehouse (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Marking 10 years since AMY WINEHOUSE's passing, "Back To AMY" is a celebration of art, music, empowerment, and the GRAMMY-winning singer/performer's legacy.

The event takes place on FRIDAY, JULY 23rd on livestreamer MANDOLIN from within an emotional exhibit hosted at NASVHILE's CITY WINERY. A total of $10 from every ticket will be donated to the RECORDING ACADEMY's MUSICARES program and the AMY WINEHOUSE FOUNDATION.

The show features performances by CHRIS DAUGHTRY, ANA CRISTINA CASH with JOHN CARTER, HOUNDS and the SWEET LIZZY PROJECT, among others, as well as a virtual art exhibit.

The three-hour concert starts at 8:30p (ET)/5:30p (PT).

