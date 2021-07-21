'Donda' Album Cover

After a listening party at MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM in ATLANTA tonight, KANYE WEST will return to the stage at the ROLLING LOUD FESTIVAL in MIAMI this SUNDAY (7/25).

Among those scheduled to perform at the three-day ROLLING LOUD, which commences FRIDAY, are TRIPPE REDD, LIL BABY, ASAP ROCKY, PLAYBOY CARTI, THE KID LAROI, TRAVIS SCOTT, POLO G, RODDY RICCH, POST MALONE, LIL UZI VERT, DA BABY, JACK HARLOW, MEGAN THEE STALLION, ROD WAVE and FETTY WAP, among others.

YEEZY's confidante CONSEQU3ENCE tweeted, “DONDA Experience ROLLING LOUD MIAMI, FL 07.25.21 Via KW Summer ’21,” accompanied by a sketch from KANYE of a possible stage design before deleting it on TUESDAY.

This would be WEST's first festival performance since holding his SUNDAY SERVICE at the most recent COACHELLA in 2019. KANYE's "Donda" is also reportedly being released this FRIDAY.

WEST also hosted another listening party in LAS VEGAS for the album, whose features include TYLER, THE CREATOR, TY DOLLA $IGN, PUSHA T, POST MALONE, TRAVIS SCOTT, PLAYBOY CARTI, FUTURE, BABY KEEM and LIL BABY.

