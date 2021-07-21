WPGB (Big 104.7)

iHEARTMEDIA Country WPGB (BIG 104.7)/PITTSBURGH has an openings for a new PD, PM host and social media "star."

Commented SVP Programming DAVID EDGAR, "We are actively searching for a strategic thinker who is plugged into the country audience and ready to hit the air with creative promotions and imaging, excellent execution, and can deliver unique content made for PITTSBURGH."



To apply, go here.









